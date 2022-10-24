Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘burnt every bridge’ making ‘reconciliation impossible

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have effectively ‘burnt’ all their bridges back to the Royal Family.
This claim has been issued by royal commentator Nile Gardiner, in his most recent interview with Express UK.
He started off by telling the outlet, “Of course, there's a great deal of concern about potential attacks on the monarchy in the Netflix documentary. We don't know exactly what's going to be in it but her track record suggests that she will not be holding back on attacking the monarchy despite her thriving off her royal title.”
Before concluding he also referenced the possibility of a reconciliation and branded it ‘almost impossible’.
He was also quoted admitting, “I think that the Netflix documentary plus Harry's book may well make an reconciliation with the royal family impossible. Especially if they contain major attacks upon the royal family and the institution of the British monarchy.”
