Meghan Markle sneers at women ditching principles ‘just like her’

Meghan Markle has been blasted for ‘cookie cutter approach’ to ethical principles towards others, when she herself, made similar decisions in her earlier days.

This claim has been issued by royal author and commentator Ulrika Jonsson.

She started by telling The Sun, “She claims the girls on the show were chosen for their outgoing personalities. And we know Meghan has plenty of that — the girl doesn’t stop talking, even if people aren’t interested.”

She may not want to admit it, but Meghan clearly saw it as one and was willing to sacrifice her overwhelming cerebral capabilities to be seen on screen and take her chances.”

“If she’s so smart, clever, wise and savvy, why did she not object at the time to her own perception of what she would be representing and what she would be viewed as?”

“She didn’t because she had ambition burning a hole in her principles and she was quite willing to use that role as a steppingstone to bigger and better things.”