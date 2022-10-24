Meghan Markle’s ‘constant’ reminders are getting ‘tiresome’: report

Experts are beginning to find Meghan Markle ‘tiresome’ in respect to the ‘ethical persona’ she seems ‘adamant’ on portraying.

This claim has been issued by royal author and commentator Ulrika Jonsson.

She started by admitting to The Sun, “Meghan’s constant casting of aspersions, and the endless reminders of her ethical framework and her impeccable moral conscience, are getting a tad ­tiresome.”



“And I wish she would stop talking as if it’s a feminist issue . . . saying starting out in a role that isn’t testing your IQ means you’re selling yourself short.”

“It’s just continuing the damned narrative that women doing these kinds of jobs are lesser for it. It’s insulting, unfair and insincere. So much for her being a woman’s woman. Her current ‘principles’ perpetuate the myth that women should feel bad about themselves for embracing opportunity.”