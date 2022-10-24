'The Crown' accused of 'playing with emotions' over Diana storyline

file footage

Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown is being accused of ‘playing with people’s emotions’ ahead of the release of its fifth season, which is set to focus on the breakdown of King Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana and her subsequent death.



Slamming the show and the streaming giant in a recent piece for The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward suggested that the royal family needs to be ‘left alone’, especially when it comes to the scandals around Charles and Diana.

“The family now just need to be left alone. You are really playing with people’s emotions when you recreate such an horrific moment in their lives — and they’re still alive to see it,” Seward wrote.

She further said, “We know it’s not a documentary but not everyone knows that. Some people might watch it without knowing that a lot of it is completely made up. It is hurtful to have such a sensitive scene depicted inaccurately.”

Seward’s comments come just days after Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench also slammed Netflix and demanded they add a ‘fiction’ disclaimer on The Crown.