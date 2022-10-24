Prince Harry, William asked media to let Diana rest ‘many times’

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William, the sons of the late Princess Diana, have reportedly asked the media to let their mother rest many times, a royal expert has revealed amid backlash against Netflix’s The Crown showing her turbulent last years.



Writing for The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward slammed the streaming giant for going ahead with the royal drama’s new season release and claimed that the show is sure to hurt Prince Harry and William.

“Why do they have to even go there?” Seward questioned, before adding, “It’s hurtful to so many people, especially Diana’s sons, William and Harry.”

Seward further said. “Many times, over the years Harry and ¬William have asked us to let their mother rest. They have been incredibly polite about it but they don’t want an endless fixation on her tragic death.”

“They should just leave it alone. It’s in very bad taste and a huge shame. It’s upsetting for quite a lot of people because the events are still raw.”