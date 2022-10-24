Netflix branded 'greedy for subscribers' ahead of ‘The Crown’ release

file footage

Netflix is being called ‘greedy’ for choosing to go ahead with the release of its royal drama The Crown early next month, so soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away last month on September 8.

Writing for The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward slammed the streaming giant for its decision to release The Crown’s season 5 amid extreme backlash, saying that Netflix was ‘greedy’ for new subscribers for its platform.

“The earlier depictions in The Crown were quite tasteful but now it’s going into fantasy. I think it’s a great shame they didn’t end the series earlier,” Seward wrote.

She went on to state: “But they’ve become greedy and need to keep people signing up for Netflix.”

Seward’s comments come as many continue to build pressure on Netflix to delay the release of the show’s upcoming season out of respect for the late Queen; Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench also slammed Netflix and demanded they add a ‘fiction’ disclaimer on the show.