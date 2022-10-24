Meghan Markle ‘needs to swallow’ her pride and ‘roll up’ sleeves: ‘No resilience!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s bimbo comments have run laps around the social media landscape, with critics, experts and commentator urging her to ‘swallow her pride, roll up her sleeves’ and ‘find a work ethic.



These claims have been issued by English television personality and author Saira Khan, in her new piece for The Mirror.

She began by pointing towards similar life experiences where Ms Khan ‘counted biscuits’ with a Masters under her belt.

She effectively wrote, “You have to roll up your sleeves, swallow your pride and get the job done to show your peers that you’ve got the stamina, resilience and work ethic to succeed.”

“It’s not about what you’re wearing, it’s what you do with any opportunity that comes your way. Make the most of them.”