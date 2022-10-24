Queen’s dresser accused of sparking ‘dissent in ranks’

Queen Elizabeth II's dresser allegedly sparked an argument after being unavailable for Meghan Markle’s tiara fitting.

As per the hearsay, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted a fitting for their wedding with Meghan demanding a particular tiara for her big day.

However, the dresser who had access to the tiaras refused to show up as she was out of town.

Speaking to Jo Elvin on Palace Confidential, Valentine Low recently revealed: “Meghan's hairdresser was in town, I think he was based in Paris, [and] he was in town, therefore [Meghan] wanted a fitting.”

“The problem was Angela Kelly, who [was] the Queen's dresser and a lot more beside, basically had the keys [and] controlled access to this tiara, she wasn't around,” Valentine detailed.

“Meghan was demanding, Meghan and Harry were demanding, that [they] have a fitting today,” he continued. “Angela Kelly said 'sorry, I'm not available', [and] that caused a certain amount of dissent in the ranks."

Meanwhile, Daily Mail’s Richard Eden also dished on the same incident saying: “here was one tiara that, I think, Meghan had expressed an interest in wearing.

"Then it was pointed out that there were Russian connections, which were all a bit awkward."

He added: "Then it was decided that she wouldn't wear that one."