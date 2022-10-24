Prince Harry asked people to watch 'The Crown'

Royal biographer Angela Levin revealed what Prince Harry thought about hit Netflix series "The Crown."

Taking to Twitter she wrote' "When I first went to interview Harry, he asked if I had seen The Crown, which at the time was on Series 2. I said no and he said: 'Oh you must watch it. My only problem is they've got to stop before they get to me.It's what I told today's Mail on Sunday. Who would have thought."

Levin is a staunch critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She recently published a book on Queen Consort Camilla.