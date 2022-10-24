 
Monday October 24, 2022
Prince Harry asked people to watch 'The Crown'

By Web Desk
October 24, 2022
Prince Harry asked people to watch The Crown

Royal biographer Angela Levin revealed what Prince Harry thought about hit Netflix series "The Crown."

Taking to Twitter she wrote' "When I first went to interview Harry, he asked if I had seen The Crown, which at the time was on Series 2. I said no and he said: 'Oh you must watch it. My only problem is they've got to stop before they get to me.It's what I told today's Mail on Sunday. Who would have thought."

Levin is a staunch critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She recently published a book on Queen Consort Camilla.