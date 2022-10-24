King Charles will be watching what Meghan does says expert

King Charles will be keeping a close eye on anything that Meghan Markle says that may damage the reputation of the Royal Family, royal expert Duncan Larcombe.



He said everything she says will be closely watched by King Charles.

Talking to the Fox Digital, he said: "Digital:"[King] Charles’ modus operandi has been to pretty much try and ignore any stuff that's written and said about him.

"But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren’t being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff because they have to. It's the Royal Family brand.

"So yes, he will be watching, it will be far more in a business sense. He won't want her to be saying things that could be damaging to the reputations of the royal family and, in particular, things that, in his.

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their duties as members of the Royal Family at the start of 2020 when they moved to the US, before the couple signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotfiy.