Journalist Arshad Sharif dies by accident in Kenya

Senior Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has lost his life in an accident in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi.
According to Geo News, Sharif’s family sources and colleagues have confirmed the death of a journalist in an accident in Nairobi, while no further details have been provided about the incident yet.
The local police of Kenya have started an investigation into the incident, said sources.
Sharif was previously associated with ARY News and had flown to Dubai after resigning from the channel. He was spotted in London a few days back after arriving from Dubai.
Following the news of Sharif's death, condolences started pouring in from across the country.
PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of the journalist, while PTI leader Ali Zaidi also expressed his grief on the death of Sharif.
Salman Iqbal, the owner of the ARY Group, also extended his condolences.
ECP had disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan, finding him guilty of not sharing details of Toshakhana gifts and...
It was alleged that these donkeys were involved in timber smuggling in the Drosh area of Chitral
US State Department's Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West thanks Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees...
The Punjab Assembly will pass a condemnation resolution against the disqualification of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana...
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he is not happy about Imran Khan's disqualification in the Toshakahan case
Fawad Chaudhry said the ECP verdict against Imran Khan is nothing but a slap on the face of 220 million people