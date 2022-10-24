Journalist Arshad Sharif dies by accident in Kenya

Prominent Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ Facebook

Senior Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has lost his life in an accident in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi.



According to Geo News, Sharif’s family sources and colleagues have confirmed the death of a journalist in an accident in Nairobi, while no further details have been provided about the incident yet.

The local police of Kenya have started an investigation into the incident, said sources.

Sharif was previously associated with ARY News and had flown to Dubai after resigning from the channel. He was spotted in London a few days back after arriving from Dubai.

Following the news of Sharif's death, condolences started pouring in from across the country.

PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of the journalist, while PTI leader Ali Zaidi also expressed his grief on the death of Sharif.

Salman Iqbal, the owner of the ARY Group, also extended his condolences.



