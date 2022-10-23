Shefali Shah says writers especially write roles for her now

Shefali Shah discussed the roles she is offered following recent achievements and her choices for a character. According to IndiaToday, Shefali stated that she would rather the role be significant than given more screen time.

Shefali said that writers and directors think that they cannot offer her a role that is a 'filler' and try to especially write roles for her.

Shefali told IndiaToday, "I was expecting it, and I am expecting it, but I think what has happened after this year and all the releases is whatever role they must have thought of me has also stopped, because now they think we cannot go to her with a filler. I have heard this from writers and directors that they are writing stuff for me, which is great."

She further added, "It is not about length, but it is about the importance of the character in the film. That’s not the place I want to be in. I would do an ensemble film without a doubt if the character was important.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali Shah was last seen in Doctor G which was released in theatres on October 14.