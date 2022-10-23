Janhvi Kapoor shares dating advice with sister Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gave her sister Khushi Kapoor some dating advice and told her to stay away from actors and to recognise her value in order to deal with issues, as reported by IndiaToday.



Janhvi Kapoor advised Khushi to not date actors as she thinks it's better for her considering the type of girl she is. Moreover, she asked Khushi to realize her worth so she can easily deal with trolls on social media and other problems.

Janhvi told Film Companion, "Don’t date an actor. Just because I think the kind of girls me and her are, I just think it would be better."

She further added, "(Also) know your worth, know that you do have something to offer despite what faceless people on Instagram might say. I want her to know that she brings a lot to the table, more than just her pedigree.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Mili; on the other hand, Khushi is all set to debut in the film industry with The Archives.