Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian Cricket Team in his tweet

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated India's victory over Pakistan in the T20 world cup game on Twitter on Sunday. According to Hindustan Times, the actor singled out Virat Kohli and termed him 'inspiring.'
Shah Rukh Khan wrote a tweet to congratulate the Indian Cricket Team on their win and mentioned that seeing Virat Kohli smiling and crying inspired him.
SRK wrote, "So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now.”
Virat Kohli was the main man behind India's win against Pakistan as the batter played a crucial knock of 82 runs under pressure. This has also been his comeback at the biggest stage coming from having mental health issues in the recent past.
After Virat Kohli's comeback, netizens called for a comeback of the same sort for Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Zero.
