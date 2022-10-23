Buckingham Palace ‘feeling played’ after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama

Staffers that worked for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Buckingham Palace reportedly ended up feeling ‘played’ by the couple.
Royal author and commentator Valentine Low issued these claims in his interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.
He began by pointing towards a moment when Palace staffers felt they were ‘being played’ after trying ‘very hard’ to make things work for a long time.
“[Royal staff] would say ‘We were played’. They felt that [Meghan] always had an agenda to get out. Even before [their announcement to step down].”
The author added, “[Staff] had been devoted, they had really tried hard to make it work,” but by the end of it “But they had a rough time and they felt treated badly.”
