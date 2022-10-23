Princess Beatrice rushed out of ‘Confetti’ premiere for daughter’s ‘bedtime stories’

Princess Beatrice reportedly had to rush out of the premiere of Confetti – a film about dyslexia, due to her mommy duties.

The princess turned heads when she arrived at the premiere in London last week and had her photographs taken with director Ann Hu.

Weighing in on the movie, Beatrice told Emily Prescott: “As dyslexics I think it’s important we all support the film.”

Emily in her piece for Daily Mail wrote that the royal left without watching the movie as she “had to get home for bedtime stories with her one-year-old daughter Sienna.”

The 34-year-old princess rocked a long grey coat and pair the outfit with stylish black boots.

The Burberry coat flaunted ruffle detail on the pockets which she carried over a black midi dress.

Adding a casual touch to her overall look, Beatrice left her hair loose, kept a natural make-up look, and avoided heavy jewellery.