Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bullying accusations ‘a very loaded word’

Royal experts question whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bullying accusations hold weight



The conversation arose once GB News host and commentator Dan Wootton.

He wondered, “This actually feels like a full-throttle campaign of bullying over a number of months by Harry and Meghan based on what you've written.”



Mr Valentine quickly chimed in to clarify, “That's what people who were on the receiving end believe it I can't say whether it's bullying Dan cause I wasn't there.”

“Bullying, it's a very loaded word and one person's bullying is another person's firm management style. I can't pass judgement on it, but I know that several people were quite broken, working there.”

“When you hear about people saying at the time that when they're about to have a meeting with Meghan, they're very worried about how it's going and when they say things like, ‘I’m shaking, I feel sick,’ it's not a good workplace.”

Before concluding he admitted, “What you have to understand about Harry and Meghan is, they truly believe, not without any foundation whatsoever they do have a case, they truly believe that they were the victims that they were treated appallingly by the palace management.”