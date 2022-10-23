Prince Harry ‘failed to prepare’ Meghan Markle for royal life

file footage

Prince Harry allegedly failed to prepare his wife Meghan Markle for royal life before marrying her in a stellar royal wedding in 2018, a royal expert believes.



Talking to Fox News earlier this month, royal expert Duncan Larcombe suggested that Prince Harry didn’t prepare Meghan for royal life, and that the Duchess of Sussex seems to struggle to differentiate between being a celebrity and a royal family member.

Larcombe said, “I feel desperately sorry for Meghan, Harry clearly never really wanted to admit to her what was actually going to be involved with the royal family,” adding that she is “like a minefield”.

Adding that Meghan seems to confuse being on the red carpet as a celebrity and as a royal, Larcombe also stated, “I don't know that she was guided, and I don't think the royal family really knew what they've got when Meghan showed up.”

Prince Harry famously married Meghan in 2018 in a royal wedding that made headlines; they have since stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to the US with their kids Archie and Lilibet.