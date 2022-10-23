 
close
Sunday October 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pak vs Ind: Rizwan following Babar to pavilion disappoints fans

Men in Green were in hot waters as Mohammad Rizwan was caught by India's Bhuvnshwar Kumar, for just 4 runs off 12 balls

By Web Desk
October 23, 2022
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter

Soon after Babar Azam's dismissal, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan followed the former into the pavilion in the big match against India — leaving the fans heartbroken.

The Men in Green were in hot waters as the wicket-keeper batter was caught by India's Bhuvnshwar Kumar, for just 4 runs off 12 balls.

The opening duo's inability to score big disappointed the fans in the high-voltage match as they have always pinned their hopes on them.

Here is how the fans reacted: 