Pak vs Ind: Rizwan following Babar to pavilion disappoints fans

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter

Soon after Babar Azam's dismissal, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan followed the former into the pavilion in the big match against India — leaving the fans heartbroken.



The Men in Green were in hot waters as the wicket-keeper batter was caught by India's Bhuvnshwar Kumar, for just 4 runs off 12 balls.

The opening duo's inability to score big disappointed the fans in the high-voltage match as they have always pinned their hopes on them.

Here is how the fans reacted:



