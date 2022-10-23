Princess Diana is 'part of royal story', Netflix has 'right to broadcast'

Princess Diana separation from King Charles III should be displayed on The Crown, says expert.
Royal author Tom Bower believes the Netflix series should display the fall out of the marriage of King Charles and Diana as it is a "part of the royal story".
Mr Bower said: "I am a great believer in freedom of speech and freedom of broadcast.
"I do think The Crown has an absolute right to be broadcast."
He added: "[Diana] gave the interview and what she said, she believed.
"Therefore, to actually consign this interview to history and to somehow suggest that it should never be seen again is ridiculous.
"It's a part of the royal story, you just have to put it into context."
He added: "So, I think The Crown is quite right to somehow recreate the interview.
"It was profoundly damaging moment for the Royal Family and Diana, although she eventually regretted having given the interview because of the damage it caused, was speaking from the heart.
"I think we've got to sympathise with that," he concluded.
