Prince Harry tied up between 'me me me versus morality' with royals

Prince Harry is told to support his family against series The Crown.

Royal expert Angela Levin tells Express.co.uk that Harry is facing a moral dilemma as he is advised to call out financier Netflix over it's scandalous show.

She began: "I think they should hand back the money and not do it.

"I think it's extraordinary, particularly Harry, who said he thinks about his mother every night and it's terrible when photographers click their cameras, it makes him very nervous and unhappy. And there he is, working, making money, from a company which is taking no notice of that whatsoever."

Ms Levin says this decision will help people see "what's more important" for Harry between "making a load of money" and stopping the "actual death of Diana" portrayed in The Crown.

"It's me-me-me versus a morality issue, I think," she concluded.