Kanye West 'losing no money' after Balenciaga cut off: 'Most freeing day'

Kanye West is not bothered by fashion brands cutting him off.

The rapper is adamant on supporting his anti-semitic comments and is persistent to stand up for his community against racial injustice.

Speaking about his slew of 'hateful' comments against Jews, Ye told TMZ: “I ain’t losing no money."

“The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days.”

He added the brands are cutting ties with him to 'score points,' and are 'trying to mute' him.

The fahter-of-four added that he cannot be cancelled: “We here, baby, we ain’t going nowhere.”

“I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it’s actually proven the exact point that I made,” he commented.

“It’s going to take all of us to come together. We gotta get the truth before we can get the love if not we are just loving the lies,” he said.

He continued, “They never expected someone to have the platform. It’s not that anyone is afraid, they’re afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can’t use all the tactics. I’m talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion. To wear the wrong color hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a White Lives Matter T-shirt. I’ve seen white people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. it’s pretty one-sided if you think about it.”