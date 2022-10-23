David Schwimmer asks Adidas to lay off 'mentally ill' Kanye West

David Schwimmer wants Adidas to end their partnership with Kanye West.
The 55-year-old actor turned to his Instagram Stories this week to share a video of the rapper claiming Adidas can never drop him despite his controversial statements.
"I can literally say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can't drop me... Now what?" declared Kanye.
"Now what," David captioned the Story, directing his post at the brand.
Earlier on his Instagram, the Friends star called out Ye's 'divisive' intentions against America.
"Jews make up only 2.4% of the population of the United States but are the victims of more than 60% of all religious hate crimes," he began.
"Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there's no question he is a bigot.
"His hate speech calls for violence against Jews.
'If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist.
"If we don’t call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and anti-semitic words then we are complicit. Silence is complicity," he concluded.
Kanye West says he will not back out of his anti-semitic statements
Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts dated each other for two months
Prince William will reportedly play a major role in the coronation of his father King Charles III
Over 90 percent of people say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should not attend King Charles coronation next year
Johnny Depp under fire for ‘editing and altering’ the Amber Heard argument tapes
Photographers are not allowed to take pictures of Meghan Markle feet