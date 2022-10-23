Prince William to take on ‘modern’ role at father King Charles III’s coronation

Prince William will reportedly play a major role in the coronation of his father King Charles III

Prince William will reportedly play a major role in the coronation of his father King Charles III, with an expert suggesting that the new Prince of Wales will be a ‘modernising’ element in the otherwise ‘archaic’ ceremony, reported The Telegraph.

According to reports, Prince William is expected to join the King’s Coronation Committee and work to set the overall tone of the ceremony, which is expected to be more modern and to shed the ‘imperial’ image of the royals.

Reports also suggest that the event could be scaled down to be around royal wedding-sized with about 2,000 guests instead of the 8,000-guest list at late Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in the early 1950s.

According to The Telegraph: “Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are likely – but not confirmed – to have a role in the Westminster Abbey event, with discussions under way about how it can be modernised and shortened from the spectacular celebrations for Queen Elizabeth.”

The sentiment was echoed by UCL’s constitution unit member Dr. Bob Harris, who said: “The UK no longer has the capacity to mount anything like this spectacle (Queen’s coronation), nor should it do so in straitened times.”

“The next coronation will inevitably be smaller. Archaic elements such as the Court of Claims could be dropped. So should the homage, and thought be given to how the King as head of the nation should be enabled early in the reign to signify support for, and encouragement of, modern civil society.”

“A modernised form of homage could take place, for example, in Westminster Hall, or in a procession on Horse Guards Parade,” he concluded.