Olivia Wilde’s nanny discloses Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s alleged romance

File footage

Olivia Wilde’s former nanny continues to make headlines with her shocking revelations about the film director and her romance with Harry Styles.

Wilde’s nanny, Erika Genaro – identified by TMZ, has claimed that Styles had a romantic relationship with the Don’t Worry Darling lead star Florence Pugh.

She has told Daily Mail this week that Pugh, 26, and Styles, 28, actually had a brief affair before Wilde began dating the Watermelon Sugar crooner.

In a video posted online, Genaro claimed that Wilde’s ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis told her that “Flo was dating Harry and she had a boyfriend.”

Wilde and Styles officially announced their relationship in January 2021, two months after she ended her engagement with Sudeikis.

The couple went public about their relationship three months after she and the former One Direction singer began working together for Don't Worry Darling.

Meanwhile, Wilde and Sudeikis released a joint statement rejecting their former nanny’s claims.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — told Page Six.