King Charles III sends ‘heartfelt wishes’ to people celebrating their 100th birthdays

King Charles III sent ‘heartfelt’ wishes to people celebrating their 100th birthdays marking the first telegrams of the new monarch’s reign.
The 73-year-old king adopted a different tone than the late Queen Elizabeth as his cards featured a relaxed-looking monarch and Queen Consort Camilla.
The couple donned bright smiles as they expressed: “‘My wife and I are so pleased to know that you celebrated your one-hundredth birthday. This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”
The cards were signed by both “Charles R” and “Camilla R” as R stands for Rex – King and Regina – Queen.
One of the recipients of these cards was Irene Lloyd who worked on a dairy farm during the Second World War.
According to Daily Mail, Irene expressed: “I was really thrilled to receive a card from the new King and Queen. With the death of the late Queen, I thought people who were 100 at the time might have missed out, so it was a nice surprise to receive mine.”
Her son Ian Lloyd shared: “Having thought we would see a photo of an elderly man in a suit, or at best in a uniform, it was great to have a friendlier image of the royal couple together.”
“Prince Philip never appeared on the Queen’s cards and you have to go back to the war years when a monarch and consort last sent images of themselves to the public from the Palace,” he added.
