Meghan Markle spotted for first time since controversial ‘bimbo’ claims

Meghan Markle has just taken her very first public outing since making shocking comments about her stint as a briefcase girl in Deal or No Deal.

The Duchess of Sussex made rounds near Montecito, her long-time abode with her husband Prince Harry and kids Archie as well as Lilibet.

For the outing, Meghan sported a strapless black jumper, an olive sweater, her famed accessories and a subdued pendant which was paired with a wide-brim sun hat in a brown, black bucket bag and sunglasses.

She also appeared to be carrying an all-natural look for the friendly stroll around town and tied it all in with brown strappy sandals.



In her hand was a bag from Wendy Foster, which is a women’s boutique specializing in high-end fashion, particularly sportswear that sells for hundreds of dollars apiece.

