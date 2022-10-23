 
Meghan Markle spotted for first time since controversial ‘bimbo’ claims

Meghan Markle finally steps out for a mid-day outing for the first time since jaw dropping Deal or No Deal drama

By Web Desk
October 23, 2022
Meghan Markle has just taken her very first public outing since making shocking comments about her stint as a briefcase girl in Deal or No Deal.

The Duchess of Sussex made rounds near Montecito, her long-time abode with her husband Prince Harry and kids Archie as well as Lilibet.

For the outing, Meghan sported a strapless black jumper, an olive sweater, her famed accessories and a subdued pendant which was paired with a wide-brim sun hat in a brown, black bucket bag and sunglasses.

She also appeared to be carrying an all-natural look for the friendly stroll around town and tied it all in with brown strappy sandals.

In her hand was a bag from Wendy Foster, which is a women’s boutique specializing in high-end fashion, particularly sportswear that sells for hundreds of dollars apiece.