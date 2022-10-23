Shah Rukh Khan writes sweet comment on Suhana Khan's saari post: Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan has 'Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki' in the piepline

Recently at a Diwali party, Suhana Khan wore a beautiful beige coloured saari and also posted the pictures of her look which made father Shah Rukh Khan emotional.

See pictures:



King Khan complemented his daughter for such a remarkable transformation and also asks her whether she had tied the saree herself.



SRK wrote: “The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time…. So elegant and graceful (did u tie the saree urself).”

To which Suhana replied: “love youuu. Uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me.”

Meanwhile, Khan have a busy schedule nowadays. He just appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He played the role of a scientist in the film. The film became a massive hit at the box office.

He next has Yash-Raj films backed movie Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which is set to release on January 25, 2023.

As per IndiaToday, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki directed by Rajkumar hirani and Atlee’s Jawan. These two film are slated to release next year.