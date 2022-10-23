Piers Morgan mocked for tweeting about Cristiano Ronaldo

TV presenter Piers Morgan has been defending Cristiano Ronaldo since he was dropped for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for refusing to go on as a late substitute and for leaving early in Wednesday's win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after being dropped by manager Erik ten Hag as punishment for refusing to play as a substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Morgan sent out multiple tweets in favor of the star footballer. When a user took a dig at him saying "I love how you always tag him in the hopes he can see you defending him 20 times a day" Morgan revealed, "We text all the time mate, relax. It’s what GOATs do."



