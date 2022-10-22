Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't put their royal titles on risk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't disgrace King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in their much-anticipated docuseries and the Duke's book.
King Charles, who has so far been very humble to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, won't show further leniency to the couple if they make any attempt to damage royal family's reputation.
Meghan and Harry - who reportedly want to make mends with their royal relatives - might be stripped of their royal titles if make false claims.
“King Charles won't hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously claimed.
Some royal commentators have also warned the Lilibet and Archie's parents to prepare to face the music if they continue to hurl insults at royal family.
Harry and Meghan are also aware of the fact that their any new misadventure can land them in trouble that's why the Sussexes have delayed their documentary and book with an aim to make some edits.
According to some, King Charles III won't put up with the couple's alleged attempts to undermine the monarchy.
'Black Adam' Dwayne Johnson received pushback for his Superman idea from the top of the chain in the DC
Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift has revealed the baby's name in song 'You’re On Your Own, Kid'
Her break-up tips come after Stormzy spoke out about their relationship, and the pair have remained friends since
Paris Hilton hilariously suggested deepfake Tom Cruise to 'stick to acting' in latest TikTok video
King Charles wishes for Camilla to be shown the same mark of respect as his ancestors by having her simply referred to...
Samantha Spector represented Amber Heard and Ye against their spouses respectively