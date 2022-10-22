Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't put their royal titles on risk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't disgrace King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in their much-anticipated docuseries and the Duke's book.

King Charles, who has so far been very humble to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, won't show further leniency to the couple if they make any attempt to damage royal family's reputation.

Meghan and Harry - who reportedly want to make mends with their royal relatives - might be stripped of their royal titles if make false claims.

“King Charles won't hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously claimed.

Some royal commentators have also warned the Lilibet and Archie's parents to prepare to face the music if they continue to hurl insults at royal family.

Harry and Meghan are also aware of the fact that their any new misadventure can land them in trouble that's why the Sussexes have delayed their documentary and book with an aim to make some edits.

According to some, King Charles III won't put up with the couple's alleged attempts to undermine the monarchy.