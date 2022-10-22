Kim Kardashian steps outside in style with son Saint: Photos

Kim Kardashian stepped outside in style as she was spotted ending her birthday at nine-year-old daughter North's basketball game with her eldest son Saint, six.
Kanye, who recently said he and Kim were only divorced 'on paper,' was seen arriving at the game separately looking somber, amid his string of controversies.
Kim, who turned 42 on Friday, spent the evening of her birthday with her son Saint and her pals while taking in North's basketball game.
The Kardashians star showcased her svelte frame in a black jumpsuit with a coordinating Balenciaga bag and flip-flops.
Meanwhile, Kanye, 45, looked somber as he arrived by himself, sporting a zippered hoodie, with a 2024 baseball cap and jeans.
She has reportedly distanced herself from the rapper and 'isn't answering Kanye's calls,' according to TMZ.
