Meghan Markle trying to 'reaffirm herself as fun and down-to-earth king of person'

Meghan Markle, who has showered the late Queen with praise in her latest interview with a US magazine, is trying to reaffirm herself as a fun, interesting, just an average mum with two children, according to a royal expert.



Speaking to Variety, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about how she and her husband Harry are mourning the loss of the Queen. Meghan said she deemed the late monarch as a “shining example” of female leadership and revealed she feels "proud" to have shared a "warmth" with the 96-year-old.

Speaking of Meghan's interview, royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that Harry was deemed a potential "distraction" and was therefore reportedly "banned" from appearing in the interview, all whilst Meghan is allegedly "realigning" her "personal look".



The royal commentator Neil Sean, speaking on a recent video on his YouTube channel, said that she now has to "reaffirm" herself as a "fun, giggly, more importantly, friendly [and] down-to-earth king of person."



He added that "only time will tell" whether the public, in particular the British public, will "buy this new remixed, revitalised rejuvenated Miss Meghan Markle."