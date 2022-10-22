T20 World Cup: What tips did Ramiz Raja give Babar Azam?

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Saturday expressed his hope that the Green Shirts would win the T20 World Cup this year.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India in Melbourne on Sunday.

Ahead of the World Cup journey, the chairman and the former player gave the Green Shirts important tips to ensure their victory in the mega event.

Talking exclusively to Geo News, Raja stated that Australia has always been a tough test for them. "The batters will have to accelerate their bat’s speed technically, as the ball expedites momentum after hitting the pitch in the country," he added.

On Pakistani pitches, the batters have time to hit shots, he added.

The bowlers, however, do not need to experiment much on the Australian pitches, the PCB chairman remarked.

The PCB chairman, a member of the Pakistan team who won the 1992 World Cup, said that cricket is a game of mind. The players should not give up during the match.

Raja maintained that he advised Azam that his dream should be winning the World Cup and that “there is no option but to win the World Cup”.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the cricket fans to support the Pakistan team during the international event. He advised the Pakistan team to play with courage and patience and deliver their best during the World Cup.

Lauding the team’s potential, the PCB chairman said that Green Shirts’ bowling attack is excellent.