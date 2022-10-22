Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trust few and rely a lot on each other’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heavily rely on 'each other' as they have very limited communication with friends, said an expert.

Sussexes' family planning became fans’ centre of attention earlier this week when a source spilt the beans to Closer that adding "one more to the mix" would be "wonderful" for the couple.

However, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Daily Star: “If Harry and Meghan truly are considering a third child, I imagine that it's because their circle is small and their world is lonely.”

"Neither one of them has relationships with their families and both have ceased communicating with longtime friends.

"They trust few and rely a lot on each other. Meghan has had multiple difficult pregnancies and I really don't think she would even attempt to put her body through that again."