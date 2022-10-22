Deepika Padukone takes trip down memory lane, reshares wedding announcement with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone has shared her wedding invite 4 years after her marriage with Ranveer Singh. She took a trip down memory lane and relived the beautiful moments she spent with her one true love few years ago.
The couple was in a relationship for a few years before they got married. They announced their wedding on their social media handles on October 21, 2018. The actress reshared the announcement on her Instagram story and wrote ‘4 years ago’ with a heart emoji.
Deepika and Ranveer have completed four years of their marriage and now they are looking forward to spend lifetime of love together. The duo is currently occupied with their work commitments as Deepika is all set to work on Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan while Ranveer has wrapped up the shoot for Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.
