Meghan Markle ‘never even knew’ Queen Elizabeth: ‘Wrong recollections!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been put on blast for making claims about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth despite ‘barely knowing’ her.



This claim has been brought to light by journalist and author Amanda Platell, in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She started off by saying, “The girl is simply beguiling. Having accompanied the late Queen on just one solo public event back in 2018, now she claims to be ‘proud’ of the ‘warmth’ of the deep relationship she shared with Her Majesty and ‘to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her’.”

“Well, as the Queen herself once famously said, ‘recollections may vary’ on that score,” she also added.

“But Meghan has brilliantly sold the narrative to her millions of followers that she and the late Queen were close. And which royal would now dare to publicly contradict her?”