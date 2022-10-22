Meghan Markle deliberately 'sacrificed' her 'cerebral capabilities' for TV

Meghan Markle is reminded she made a conscious choice to be on 'Deal or No Deal.'



The Sun columnist Ulrika Jonsson says the Duchess of Sussex presented her briefcase-holding job a low end work even after she was 'aware' it was an opportunity that was supposed to be grabbed.

She began on The Sun: "Whatever Meghan wants to argue were the motivations of the show’s producers, these were roles created for whichever woman wanted to step up to the plate and grab the opportunity.

"And that’s exactly what it was: an opportunity.

Ulrika continued: "She may not want to admit it, but Meghan clearly saw it as one and was willing to sacrifice her overwhelming cerebral capabilities to be seen on screen and take her chances.

She asked: "If she’s so smart, clever, wise and savvy, why did she not object at the time to her own perception of what she would be representing and what she would be viewed as?

"Besides, what is so terrible about starting out in a job like Meghan’s — holding a suitcase and smiling sweetly to the camera?

"Don’t tell me she didn’t know what she was doing — what she was aiming and hoping for.

Ulrika noted: "Plenty of successful women started either as an unrecognised grafter or as a bit of decoration to the side of the screen.

"And I wish she would stop talking as if it’s a feminist issue . . . saying starting out in a role that isn’t testing your IQ means you’re selling yourself short.

"It’s just continuing the damned narrative that women doing these kinds of jobs are lesser for it," declared the writer.

"It’s insulting, unfair and insincere. So much for her being a woman’s woman," concluded Ulrika.