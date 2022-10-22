Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give ‘alarming’ excuse to avoid Netflix backlash

FileFootage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix project has experts speculating about the couple’s swipe at the royal family.



The couple’s documentary, directed by Liz Garbus, is expected to reveal scathing claims about The Firm however expert’s eyebrows were raised after the Duchess distanced herself from the series.

During her recent interview, the mother-of-two said that she and Harry entrusted their story to the director “even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

Reacting to her comments, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden noted: “We're going to see a Netflix production about them which they are keen to distance themselves from and let's be clear why because it looks like it's going to be awful for the Royal Family.

“There's going to be lots of negative stuff,” he explained. “They want to be able to say that's just the director's vision that's nothing to with us.”

"It's very alarming,” Richard remarked.