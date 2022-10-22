Kanye West wanted to save Kim Kardashian from 'white boy' Pete Davidson

Kanye West lost his calm at an American radio host over his friendship with Pete Davidson.
Ye reportedly 'screamed' at Charlamagne tha God for siding with Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete, while she was still in a relationship with the comedian.
The incident took place in November 2021, as per Charlamagne.
Ye allegedly told the host to “save the new Marilyn Monroe” Kim Kardashian so that she does not repeat her “drug addiction” death. Pete Davidson has been famously vocal about his drug abuse.
“I’m like, ‘You know Pete is my friend, right?’” Charlamagne allegedly responded.
“‘My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch p**is, and you won’t help me? My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch p**is, and you telling me that’s your friend but you’re supposed to be culture?'”
Kim and Pete parted ways in August 2022.
Meghan Markle has experts ‘choking on water’ over ‘self-less family love’ claims
The broken record announcement came hours after some Twitter users reported that Spotify briefly crashed
BLACKPINK to perform for the first time in London music festival next year
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'really enjoying every moment of their relationship and married life,' says source
How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divide their work day for a productive twist
Cardi B said, “IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!!”