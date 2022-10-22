Matthew Perry admits 'scary' Jennifer Aniston told him to stop drinking

Matthew Perry says co-star Jennifer Aniston staged an intervention amid his drug problem.
Speaking to Diane Sawyer in a recent interview, Perry shares that Aniston told him, “We know you’re drinking.”
“Imagine how scary a moment that was,” he continued adding that “she was the one that reached out the most. I’m really grateful to her for that.”
He admitted that at the time, he took “55 Vicodin a day," in addition to “Methadone, Xanax” and “a full quart of vodka.”
In 2019, Perry suffered a “gastrointestinal perforation,” with two weeks in a coma as he had “a 2 percent chance to live.”
Meghan Markle has experts ‘choking on water’ over ‘self-less family love’ claims
The broken record announcement came hours after some Twitter users reported that Spotify briefly crashed
BLACKPINK to perform for the first time in London music festival next year
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'really enjoying every moment of their relationship and married life,' says source
How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divide their work day for a productive twist
Cardi B said, “IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!!”