Kate Middleton, Prince William break from royal duties: reason disclosed

Prince of Wales, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly taking a short break from royal duties.
A report by Cosmopolitan has disclosed the reason behind Kate Middleton and Prince William’s pause on royal duties.
As per the report, the royal couple are enjoying their time off with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the kids are also on their half term break from school.
According to the school’s website, half term runs from October 14 to 31, 2022.
The Daily Express UK also reported that Kate and William will likely enjoy a quieter time over the next few weeks with their children after a hectic period.
In October last year, the family had travelled to Jordan for holiday.
'The Crown' offered fans sneak peek into Timothee Sambor’s portrayal of Prince William
Kanye West was worried about Kim Kardashian protection during Pete Davidson romance
Matthew Perry reveals how Jennifer Aniston helped him through drug addiction
George Clooney and Amal Clooney tied the knot in 2014
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited King Charles and Camilla before heading to the Invictus Games in The Hague
Kanye West’s new love interest Juliana Nalu was papped in West Hollywood