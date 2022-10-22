'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' pre-release bookings opened by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios upcoming action film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in cinemas on November 11, 2022 while the pre-release booking for the movie has been opened now.
The forthcoming sci-fi action film is one of the many beneficiaries among Marvel releases to have its advance booking opened in India.
Keeping in mind the fan-base, marvel films are able to use the pre-releases hype and anticipation to their benefit.
Therefore, Marvel films from Spiderman: No Way Home have been opening their advance bookings way prior to the release of the film, some movies chose to open their advance bookings a month before.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to earn a whopping amount for various factors, like the Marvel fan-base and sentimental value attached with the Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of Cancer at 43 in 2020.
