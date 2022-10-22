Meghan Markle leaves fans ‘choking’ talking about ‘family mindset’

It appears experts are not buying Meghan Markle’s claims about ‘selfless love’ and are ‘choking’ on their waters.
In a piece for the Daily Mail, this claim has been made by royal commentator and Australian journalist, Amanda Platell.
She started it all by admitting, “She claims that love is all that matters: ‘partner love, self-love, love of community and family’.”
“At which point, I admit I choked,” the expert even went as far as to say. “Family! This from a woman who hasn’t seen her own father for years: that now frail, yet still-loving dad who funded her expensive education and has never met her children or her husband.”
