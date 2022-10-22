HBO calls 'House of the Dragon' finale leak an 'inside job': Report

HBO has put blame on distribution partners in Europe, the Middle East or the African region to leak the finale episode of House of the Dragon highly-anticipated finale.

According to the US entertainment site, HBO released a statement saying that the finale appears to have originated from an HBO distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region (EMEA).

HBO says it's "aggressively monitoring" and removing copies of the episode from several webs and is disappointed the leak is ruining the much-anticipated season finale.

"We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K."

House of the Dragon finale was scheduled to premiere on October 23, 2022. However, the episode made its way to the internet and now is online.