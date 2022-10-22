Trevor Noah invited on 'girllfriend' Dua Lipa's podcast

Days after being romantically linked to Trevor Noah, Dua Lipa has invited the comedian to her podcast, "Dua Lipa at Your Service'.

The British singer took to her Instagram stories to share what fans should expect from her podcast with Trevor Noah who would talk about The Daily Show which he left recently.

From what she shared, it is unlikely they would talk about the dating rumors which started last month.

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah made headlines at the end of September when they were spotted appearing to share a kiss during a one-on-one hangout in New York City, but it might not be time to start shipping the pair just yet. While speaking with Charli XCX on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the 27-year-old pop star revealed on the Friday (Oct. 7) episode that — contrary to how it may look — she’s spent this year flying solo.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Dua shared. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”