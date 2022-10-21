Netflix 'The Watcher' family reveals why they are not going to watch the series

Netflix series The Watcher, which aired on October 13, 2022, loses its viewership in the family it is based on.
The real-life family behind The Watcher expressed no desire to re-live their trauma by watching the series.
As per Enews, on October 18, Good Morning America's Eva Pilgrim said during a segment on ABC7 New York, "We reached out to the Broaddus family."
She further informed the viewers, "They declined to comment, but they do still live here in the Westfield area. And we've been told they have no plans to watch the show; the trailer was traumatizing enough."
The Ryan Murphy series is based on traumatising experience of the Broaddus family, whose lives were completely changed when they received numerous creepy letters from a man named 'The Watcher,' after moving into their Westfield, N.J. home in 2014.
Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts star alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, and Mia Farrow.
