Geena Davis discloses Dustin Hoffman’s advice to avoid Jack Nicholson’s advances

Geena Davis has recently shared that she rejected “sexual advances” from Jack Nicholson with the help of her Tootsie co-star Dustin Hoffman.



In a latest interview with The New Yorker via Independent, the actress said that Hoffman suggested her way to “put off advances from men in the showbiz”.

Davis cited Rain Man actor advice: “Well, you’re very attractive. I would love to, but it would ruin the sexual tension between us.”

Ava star shared that she “saved the advice away and then used it during interaction with Nicholson”.

Before becoming an actress, Davis was a model and she recounted that her modelling took her and “a couple of other actor-slash-models to Hollywood to meet casting directors”.

The now actress alleged, “My agent happened to know Jack, who would have dinner with me and her peers every single night.”

After a while, Davis claimed that she got a note which read, “Please call Jack Nicholson at this number”.

Sharing details of the call, the actress told outlet, “So I said, ‘Hello, Mr Nicholson. This is Geena, the model. You called me?’ He said, ‘Hey, Geena. When is it gonna happen?’”

“I was like, ‘Oh, no – why didn’t I realise this is what it was going to be about?’” remarked Stuart Little actress.

Davis recalled, “But it immediately came into my head what to say: ‘Uh, Jack, I would love to. You’re very attractive. But I have a feeling we’re going to work together at some point in the future, and I would hate to have ruined the sexual tension between us.’”

“He was like, ‘Oh, man, where’d you get that?’” the actor claimed. “So it worked,” she added.