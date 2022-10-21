Taylor Swift receives love and praise from fans for new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift received praise and love from die-hard fans just hours after releasing her highly-anticipated album Midnights early Friday morning.

Deemed a reason to ‘live’ fans of the Blank Space crooner flooded social media with their first impressions as they eagerly worked their way through the album's 13 infectious tracks.

Midnights includes 13 songs, all of which are 'new work' from the singer, as well as three bonus tracks on varying platforms and editions of the album.

The 13 song names are: Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow On The Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey), You're On Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Questions...?, Vigilante Sh**, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma, Sweet Nothing and Mastermind.

It's like an out of body experience and I'm only on track 1,' tweeted one super fan, while another joked that Swift's new music is 'giving us a reason to live.'

Many Swifties expressed their love for the album's lead single Anti-Hero and its relatability, with one fan feeling as though Swift 'looked into my brain' while penning the lyrics.

Another said that Anti-Hero is the 'anthem of my life.'

'The exciting thing about a new Taylor Swift album is not only new music but a new personality to annoy all my friends and family with,

Ahead of Midnights release, Swift opened up about the album's concept and what inspired the collection of new songs.



