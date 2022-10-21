King Charles, Camilla ‘deeply saddened’ over loss of lives in Nigeria floods

King Charles and his wife Camilla are deeply saddened over loss of lives in the devastating floods across Nigeria.
In a message of condolence to the President of Nigeria following the devastating floods in the country, the monarch says, “I wanted you to know how deeply saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones and whose lives have been so dreadfully affected as a consequence of the devastating floods across Nigeria. We remember with the greatest affection our visits to Nigeria and the kindness of the people we met.
“However inadequate this may be under such tragic circumstances, our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have suffered so much, and our thoughts are with those working to support the recovery efforts.”
The King further said, “I know that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Nigeria as you recover from these truly terrible events.”
