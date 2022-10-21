Prince Harry encapsulates ‘big trouble’ for King Charles in his memoir: insider

A royal insider revealed that a chapter in Prince Harry’s memoir could cause “big trouble” for King Charles III.
All eyes are on the Duke of Sussex as he is expected to take a jibe at the royal family in his much-awaited book.
An insider spilt the beans to The Daily Beast: “There is one chapter in particular that could spell big trouble for Charles.”
Meanwhile, King Charles III has an explosive season of The Crown upcoming which has already sparked a massive backlash with a focus on then-Prince Charles’ and Diana’s divorce.
"I think that was just such a low moment for the royal family," Katie Nicholl told ET. “I mean, Charles admitting adultery, and this was the sort of war of Wales' being played out in spectacular fashion in the tabloids."
"And then, on camera, in different interviews," she added. "I think it probably an awkward moment, but whether the king is going to see it, we may never find out.”
Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the Netflix series 'The Fame Game'
It comes after Holly snuck out of the National Television Awards before the ceremony ended
Paris Hilton dons different Indian outfits while touring the country
Taylor Swift album 'Midnights' features Lana Del Rey collaboration track 'Snow on the Beach'
James Corden addressed the matter by saying, 'I haven’t done anything wrong'
Print of King Charles III’s Balmoral Castle painting was sold at a price 14 times over its original estimate